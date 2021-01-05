Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ALAI stock opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Get Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) alerts:

About Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.