Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ALAI stock opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.
About Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)
