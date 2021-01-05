Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend payment by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

