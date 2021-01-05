Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (CRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CRS stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.30) on Tuesday. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 50.87 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of £90.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.87.
About Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L)
