Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (CRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRS stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.30) on Tuesday. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 50.87 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of £90.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.87.

About Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

