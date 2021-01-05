Culp, Inc. (CULP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 18th

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Culp has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Culp has a payout ratio of -19.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Culp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of CULP stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CULP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.