Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,975. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

