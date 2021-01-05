Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $20.73 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $37.73 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for $20.73 or 0.00064735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00126597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00253195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00521114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 1,718,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,819 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

