Phoneum (PHT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $726.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $93,361.32 and approximately $726.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00044798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00347476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023975 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.