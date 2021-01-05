BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,291. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.93. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

