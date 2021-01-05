Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE CIM opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,913 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 960,161 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

