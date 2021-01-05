Piper Sandler Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $550.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.56.

NOW opened at $526.83 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.79 and a 200-day moving average of $478.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,838 shares of company stock worth $38,971,927. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

