Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POFCY. HSBC downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

