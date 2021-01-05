Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.

About Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

