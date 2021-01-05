Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.
About Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd.
