British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

