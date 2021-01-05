Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Dover stock opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.66. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $35,227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

