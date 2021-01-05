Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $149.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $159.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

