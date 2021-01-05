FY2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $11,040,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

