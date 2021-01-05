Research Analysts Set Expectations for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transphorm in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

Shares of Transphorm stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

