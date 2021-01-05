Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RF. BidaskClub raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of RF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

