Alpha Token (A) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 65.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $109,400.32 and approximately $146.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, Token Store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00253796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00521840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

