GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $372.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.82 or 0.99678398 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00066000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

