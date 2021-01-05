Hilton Grand Vacations Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.
Shares of HGV opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 2.25.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
