Hilton Grand Vacations Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Shares of HGV opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

