Traders Buy High Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,596 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 624 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,933,000 after buying an additional 1,682,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,350,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,906,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,615,000 after buying an additional 400,521 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6,928.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

