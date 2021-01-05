CyrusOne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 946% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

CyrusOne stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

