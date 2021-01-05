TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Head to Head Contrast

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TheMaven and Comcast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A Comcast 0 9 13 1 2.65

Comcast has a consensus price target of $50.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than TheMaven.

Volatility & Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Comcast 9.90% 15.45% 4.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Comcast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TheMaven and Comcast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $80,000.00 305.66 -$6.28 million N/A N/A Comcast $108.94 billion 2.12 $13.06 billion $3.13 16.14

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Summary

Comcast beats TheMaven on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names. It also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, high-speed Internet, voice, and wireless phone services; and content services comprising operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

