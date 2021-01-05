Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.65 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.33 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.33.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $362.39 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.47 and its 200 day moving average is $336.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.