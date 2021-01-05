AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (AJB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.66 on February 5th

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 440.50 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.16. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34).

In other AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) news, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total value of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,756,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,551,620.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

