First Financial Co. (THFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

First Financial has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.