Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90 on January 29th

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Tuesday. Focusrite plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11). The stock has a market cap of £618.88 million and a P/E ratio of 150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 994.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 842.81.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £1,003,800 ($1,311,471.13). Also, insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total value of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

