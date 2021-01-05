Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (ECM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 841.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 731.58. Electrocomponents plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911 ($11.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

