Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $732.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

