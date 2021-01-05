Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Issued By Capital One Financial

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VEREIT in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

VER stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 223.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

