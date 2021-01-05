FY2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Increased by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 252,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 195,333 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.