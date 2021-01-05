FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.