Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.90 ($197.53).

EPA:RI opened at €158.70 ($186.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €158.19 and a 200-day moving average of €146.54. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

