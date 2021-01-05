DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

