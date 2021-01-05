Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CERT opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

