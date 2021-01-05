Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CERT opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Certara Company Profile
