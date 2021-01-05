Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.