Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE NOVA opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

