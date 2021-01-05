Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

