Zacks: Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.99 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

