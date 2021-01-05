Brokerages Set CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Price Target at $63.20

Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreLogic will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,740,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,602,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.