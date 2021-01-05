Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $116.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.31.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $102.44 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

