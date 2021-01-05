Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

