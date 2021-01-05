Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $6.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of WTTR opened at $4.20 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $432.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $7,540,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

