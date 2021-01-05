Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Target Price at €63.78

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.78 ($75.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NEM opened at €58.90 ($69.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.52. Nemetschek SE has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

