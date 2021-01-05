MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 20th.
OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $129.48 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.59.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
