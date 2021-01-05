MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $129.48 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

