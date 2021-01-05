Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $830.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.84) and last traded at GBX 830 ($10.84), with a volume of 27036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.12).

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 71.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 511.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £105,150 ($137,379.15). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,844 shares of company stock valued at $115,576,592.

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

