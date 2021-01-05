Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.00

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 716510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.63).

The company has a market cap of £782.99 million and a PE ratio of -106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.03.

About Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

