SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 14.3%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 381,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 810,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

