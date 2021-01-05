Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of KRTX opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 2.17. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $60,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $601,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,554 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

